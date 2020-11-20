COVID-19 incentive pay approved for full-time Autauga County Schools employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All full-time Autauga County Board of Education employees will receive $500 in incentive pay before Christmas, Superintendent Spence Agee confirmed Friday.
According to a statement from the school district, Agree made the recommendation to the school board at a special called meeting Thursday, and it was approved.
The incentive pay will be given to each full-time employee who qualifies for retirement and health benefits.
This will cost the school district about $644,668.50, or $600.25 per employee, for the 1,074 employees who qualify.
“The COVID-19 incentive pay is a small gesture to our employees for the great job they are doing educating our children during a pandemic. Employees will receive any additional check on Dec. 18, just in time to make their Christmas season a little merrier,” Agee said in a statement.
