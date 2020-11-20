Friday Night Football Fever: Third round of playoffs

By WSFA Staff | November 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the third week of high school football playoffs! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Here are Friday’s games:

Abbeville Christian vs. CCA

Trinity vs. Montgomery Academy

Chambers Academy vs. Escambia Academy

Glenwood vs. Pike Lib

American Christian vs. Alabama Christian Academy

Maplesville vs. Brantley

Isabella vs. Abbeville

CPC vs. Auburn

Opelika vs. Saraland

