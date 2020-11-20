Friday Night Football Fever: Third round of playoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the third week of high school football playoffs! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Here are Friday’s games:
Abbeville Christian vs. CCA
Trinity vs. Montgomery Academy
Chambers Academy vs. Escambia Academy
Glenwood vs. Pike Lib
American Christian vs. Alabama Christian Academy
Maplesville vs. Brantley
Isabella vs. Abbeville
CPC vs. Auburn
Opelika vs. Saraland
