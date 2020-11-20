Groups say Merrill’s tweets insensitive, promote violence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A coalition of social justice groups are criticizing Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s use of his personal Twitter account. They say he’s sending tweets that are racially insensitive and promote violence.
Merrill recently retweeted one item that criticized “Black Lives Matter’s war on whites” and a second item saying “when patriots decide it’s time to fight back it’s gonna be ugly.”
More than 20 groups and individuals are challenging the elected Republican to appear at a Tuesday news conference with them to answer for his actions.
Merrill says it’s wrong to attack his performance as secretary of state over the tweets, saying he was using his personal account to express personal views.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.