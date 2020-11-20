Mayor: Curfew may be on the way for City of Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A curfew could be in order for Selma.
Mayor James Perkins addressed the possibility Friday as he considers the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.
During a news conference, Perkins strongly encouraged people to wear masks in public places in the city.
“I am considering, have not made my decision yet on a curfew. But I will make a decision sometime between now and Monday. When this order is released I am encouraging the citizens and those visiting our community to voluntarily comply with the order,” Perkins said.
