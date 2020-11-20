Montgomery homicide victim was teacher at MPS school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was killed in Montgomery this week was a teacher at Goodwyn Middle School.
A Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Shai Hudson was a teacher employed at Goodwyn but directed all other questions to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police confirmed Thursday that Hudson, 46, was found dead Wednesday around 6:34 p.m. on Gillespie Drive. The street is in a residential area off Carter Hill Road.
Police said Hudson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
No other details were released about his injuries or the circumstances.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Police asked anyone with knowledge of this case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831
