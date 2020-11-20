Police: Wanted suspects followed victim from store, stole new Xbox at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are searching for two men wanted for an armed robbery.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Nov. 10 around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Millbrook Walmart.
The victim told officers a Blue Ford Explorer, possibly a mid to late 2000s model, followed him from the Target store in Montgomery.
The victim told authorities two men got out of the Ford Explorer and approached him in the Walmart parking lot. The victim says one of the men then hit him over the head with a pistol.
Authorities say the two suspects stole a new Xbox from the victim and fled before officers arrived.
Pictured below is an image of one of the suspects:
If you have any information on the suspects or the robbery, please call Millbrook police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
