Renovator’s open house held for ‘City-Fed’ development

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A renovator’s open house was held Thursday for the new development “City Fed” in downtown Montgomery.
City Fed is a project by the Vintage Hospitality Group and is located inside 36 and 46 Commerce Street. Officials say it’s been just over a year since the renovation started and the open house was a chance to show people the amount of work done.
Vintage Hospitality Group revealed its plans to restore the two buildings in 2019. The development will house an Italian restaurant called Ravello as well as an event space.
Officials expect work to be done and the restaurant to open next year.
