Some MPS teachers push for virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of Montgomery Public Schools teachers protested in-person learning outside the State Capitol Friday.
Their message was students and teachers are safer at home.
“The top thing that we want is for students and teachers to virtually learn from home. We want to teach from home because before the kids came back, we were already catching cases. When the kids came back there’s even more. We don’t want our children exposed, and we don’t want to be exposed. Come back after January,” said Brewbaker Middle School teacher Tynisa Williams.
According to the latest numbers, Montgomery Public Schools reported 38 new cases this week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.