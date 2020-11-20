Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University head football coach Chip Lindsey has tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Friday.
According to a statement from the university athletics department, Lindsey made the announcement Friday.
His positive result came from the team’s weekly tests that are administered every Wednesday.
Lindsey is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and immediately began self-isolating at home after receiving the news of the positive test, the university stated.
Troy is still scheduled to play Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Brian Blackmon will serve as Troy’s interim head coach.
