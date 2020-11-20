Warming up this weekend, so when will wet weather return?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! After a week of comfortably cool conditions, we are gradually adding a bit more warmth back to the forecast starting today... you might have already noticed that temperatures this morning are cold, but not as chilly as the rest of the workweek. We are kicking off our day with 40s instead of 30s, and since we are starting a bit milder we will see warmer temperatures by later on this afternoon; highs are expected to climb into the 70s over the next several days!