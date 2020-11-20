Warming up this weekend, so when will wet weather return?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! After a week of comfortably cool conditions, we are gradually adding a bit more warmth back to the forecast starting today... you might have already noticed that temperatures this morning are cold, but not as chilly as the rest of the workweek. We are kicking off our day with 40s instead of 30s, and since we are starting a bit milder we will see warmer temperatures by later on this afternoon; highs are expected to climb into the 70s over the next several days!
However, two separate cold fronts are in the forecast, and they will impact us in different ways...
The large of high pressure that has been keeping us completely sunny is beginning to break down and slide off towards the northeast. This will bring a slight uptick in moisture to the atmosphere, but the small amount of returning humidity probably won’t be noticeable, but a few lingering clouds in the sky will be around both Friday and Saturday.
More clouds are expected for Sunday as a weak cold front moves across the state Sunday night; this front will be moisture starved, so we’re note expecting much in the way of rain chances out of this system!
This boundary will try to cool us down, but most of us will still stay in the 70s Monday. However, another front arrives Wednesday...
This second front will likely bring rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could potentially be string, and we’re watching it closely.
As of right now, the front is expected to clear the state by Thursday, so Thanksgiving should be dry and cool. If the front slows down, this would change the Thanksgiving forecast. We’ll keep you updated!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.