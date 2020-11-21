Calm weekend, but two cold fronts are on the way...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A calm and comfortably warm weekend is underway! However, this calm weather won’t last forever. Two separate cold fronts are in the forecast, and they will impact us in different ways...
First things first, today is warmer than normal. Highs will reach into the middle 70s (normally we’re in the upper 60s). Despite this, it will still be pleasant. Skies will stay mostly sunny. Enjoy!
Tonight, lows will settle into the lower 50s.
More clouds are expected for Sunday as a weak cold front moves across the state Sunday night. This front will be moisture starved, so we’re note expecting much in the way of rain chances out of this system. Highs will still be in the 70s Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will try to cool down behind the front, but most of us will still stay near 70° Monday. However, another (stronger) front arrives Wednesday...
This second front will bring rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could potentially be strong, so we’re watching it closely.
As of right now, the front is expected to clear the state by Thursday, so Thanksgiving should be dry and cool. If the front slows down, this would change the Thanksgiving forecast. We’ll keep you updated!
