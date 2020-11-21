Montgomery Fire/Rescue investigating 2 house fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue firefighters are investigating two house fires that happened Saturday morning.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper said at 1:44 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Marlowe Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the one-story home with smoke and flames.
Cooper said the fire was contained to the laundry room area with smoke damage throughout the home.
The occupants were outside of the home before firefighters arrived.
At 5:22 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Norman Bridge Road, according to Cooper. They found the one-story home with smoke and flames.
Cooper said the fire was contained in the attic area. However, there was smoke damage throughout the house.
No one was in the house, said Cooper.
