Troy University to receive $9.45M in funds

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is on the receiving end of a large supplemental bond money from Gov. Kay Ivey.
More than $9 million will go towards the development of the Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences building. The old McCartha Hall on campus will be torn down for the new new building to be built.
“Within the next couple of months, we’ll actually start to see McCartha come down and we’ll look at the building, the construction of the new Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences to go up. And none too soon because the kind of funding that we’re getting, and the projects that we’re getting, we’re just straining right now. We need that capacity,” said Walter Givhan, senior vice chancellor for Advancement and Economics.
The vice chancellor adds that the new development will increase the university’s manufacturing competitiveness in the automobile and the aero-space industries.
