Auburn men’s basketball to forgo 2020-21 postseason

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA/AP) - The Auburn men’s basketball program announced that it will not participate in the 2020-21 postseason.
According to Auburn, the NCAA and the SEC have been notified.
The university’s athletics department and administration, in conjunction with head coach Bruce Pearl, came to the decision after “careful deliberation and in light of the ongoing matter that surfaced in fall 2017 regarding former assistant coach Chuck Person.”
Auburn said it will continue to cooperate with the NCAA.
“This was a difficult decision but the right decision. I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us,” Pearl said in a statement.
Person pleaded guilty last year to a bribery conspiracy charge in a widespread college basketball bribery scandal.
Prosecutors say he accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer players with NBA potential to a financial adviser.
