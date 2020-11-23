Alabama’s Mac Jones set for second Iron Bowl start

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama starting quarterback Mac Jones keeps a low profile these days it seems.
“Yeah, I mean, I don’t really go anywhere. So, I haven’t really interacted with fans at all this year compared to last year. I really just go home, lay on my couch. Watch film here. Eat here. Hang out with my girlfriend. I don’t really do much,” said Jones.
That is a day in the life of Jones during this 2020 football season.
He may be low key off the field, but he is making plenty of noise on it.
Saturday will be Mac’s second career Iron Bowl start.
Jones took over as Alabama’s starter after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury last year.
He threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers in 2019, but he also tossed two costly interceptions that Auburn returned for touchdowns.
It has been 12 months since that game, and Jones is a little more battle tested this time around.
He enters Saturday’s 85th edition of the Iron Bowl as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
He has passed for 18 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season in seven games.
“He’s got a lot more experience. He has a lot more knowledge. He’s a lot more confident. I think the improvement is pretty obvious to everybody that watches the games. He’s been very efficient in the way, his decision making, in terms of the things that he does. We have been very pleased with the progress that he has made,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Stats do not matter to the Tide’s junior quarterback.
He is focused on wins.
“The only stat that matters to us around here is wins and losses. You can look back at it, and you can have a great game, or whatever people want to say, and you lose the game. To me that’s a bad game. You can throw for one yard or 500 yards, it doesn’t matter, the goal is to score literally one more point than the other team and last year we couldn’t do that. This year we’ve worked hard to just do that every game and score more points than the other team,” said Jones.
Jones is currently sixth in the nation in passing with 2,426 yards.
The Iron Bowl is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
