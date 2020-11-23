Gov. Ivey allocates $3.6 million from CARES Act for food banks

“Alabama is a state where neighbors help neighbors, even in the most difficult times. The Coronavirus pandemic presented significant challenges around the world, as well as here at home in our own state. Food banks in communities across Alabama have been a lifeline for those in need, and I am proud to be able to put these funds toward the Alabama Feeding Initiative. I have told Alabamians that I remain committed to getting these CARES Act funds into the hands of those who need it.”