Homicide investigation underway in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says a body was found in Macon County on Monday.
Brunson says it is being investigated as a homicide.
The sheriff did not release many details. He did not disclose the exact location, victim’s name or cause of death.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Brunson says the State Bureau of Investigation and Notasulga Police Department are assisting.
He says he hopes to release more information soon.
