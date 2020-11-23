Employee shot and killed at Captain D’s in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The name of an employee who was shot and killed at Captain D’s on Parkway East has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Richard Deshaun Vaughn, Jr. of Birmingham. He was 39.
Police said they received a call Sunday and arriving officers found Vaughn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to UAB Hospital and later died.
The incident stemmed from an argument amongst employees that escalated, police say. Others came to the restaurant to intervene, which led to the shooting.
