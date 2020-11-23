Prognosis poor for stranded sperm whale

MONTROSE, Ala. (AP) - Experts say the prognosis for a sperm whale stranded in Mobile Bay is poor.
Dauphin Island Sea Lab said Sunday that the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network team continues to monitor the sperm whale in coastal Alabama waters.
The organization said the prognosis for the 35-foot sperm whale remains poor.
The whale initially stranded itself Thursday. It has had the opportunity to swim out to deeper water but has stranded itself again at least twice.
The stranding team urges the public to continue to keep their distance, including flying drones, as this can stress the animal.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.