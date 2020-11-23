Rain potentially returning to the forecast soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Can you believe it’s already the week of Thanksgiving? It’s also the last week of November, which means we should expect cool afternoons, crisp nights and a lack of humidity, right? For the start of the week, yes. By Wednesday, though, not so much...
Both today and tomorrow are shaping up to be gorgeous, sunny and comfortable. Highs head for the mid-60s today and right around 70° for Tuesday under an abundant amount of sunshine; it will be a bit breezy at times with wind gusts of 10-20 mph, thanks to a weak front that passed through the area late last night.
By Wednesday we will be tracking a cold front heading for Alabama.
It certainly won’t rain all day long, and not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, but scattered showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms are in the forecast. It will again be breezy as that front approaches.
The all-important forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday continues to look a bit murky as models still disagree on what happens with Wednesday’s cold front.
Will the front clear the state and allow cooler, drier air to settle in to end the week? Or will the front essentially stall out and keep at least low-end rain chances in the forecast for Thursday and Friday? That’s the golden question that doesn’t have a perfect answer at this point.
However, based on the latest information we’ve upped the chance of at least some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm to 30% on Thanksgiving and 40% for late in the day on Black Friday.
A second and likely stronger system will push in this weekend. The result will be a better chance of scattered rain and a few storms. Sunday appears to be the day with the best chance of widespread rain, but that is not set in stone quite yet.
Temperatures will generally be in the lower 70s during the afternoon and 50s/60s at night over the next week. The lack of crisp nights will be courtesy of higher humidity levels preventing temperatures from falling much at night.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.