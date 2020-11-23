Reward being offered in June murder of Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the June murder of 30-year-old Nealious Mario Hodge.
Hodge was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Talladega St. and Monroe Ave. on June 6.
Hodge was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 for information that leads to any arrest in connection to the murder.
Hodge’s family has released a photo of him in the hopes that someone holding onto information will see it and contact police.
Anyone with information on Hodge’s murder is asked to contact Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
