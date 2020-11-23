Selma mayor implements citywide curfew

The City of Selma is under a citywide curfew starting Monday night.
By WSFA Staff | November 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 6:34 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Selma is under a citywide curfew starting Monday night.

The mayor implemented the curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew starts at 10 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. daily. It will be in place seven days a week until further notice.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 2,202 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Dallas County since the pandemic started, including 225 new cases in the last 14 days.

