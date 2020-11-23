Winn-Dixie parent company recalls basil product

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Southeastern Grocers is voluntarily recalling a basil product that may be contaminated.
The company is recalling the 0.5-ounce Naturally Better organic fresh cut basil due to the potential presence of Cyclospora.
The Food and Drug Administration describes Cyclospora as a microscopic contaminant that may cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.
The affected product has the UPC 607880202304. It includes lot codes PV64308A300 and PV64308C296.
The affected product was sold in all BILO, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas and Winn-Dixie locations.
Southeastern Grocers advises customers who purchased this basil to dispose of it or return it to the store for a full refund.
Questions about the recalled product may be directed to the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 866-946-6349 on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EDT.
