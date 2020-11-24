Alabama tops the College Football Playoff rankings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is number one in the first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings.
It’s a college football season like no other where games have been moved, postponed and cancelled because of COVID-19.
The College Football Playoff selection committee list their top four teams as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Florida A&M is fifth and Florida is sixth.
Auburn is ranked 22nd.
Alabama remains unbeaten going into Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Auburn.
The game at Bryant-Denny kicks off at 2:30 p.m.
