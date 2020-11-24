COVID-19 pandemic forces Americans to change Thanksgiving plans

“Older adults, who we would classify as 60 years older, and then also younger adults, so about 18 to 29 years old, they were most likely to say that COVID, you know, hasn’t made them alter their plans at all,” McGonagill explained. “Most people are having smaller gatherings this year, so around 70 percent of people are having smaller gatherings. Nearly half said the meal is only going to involve members of their household. Other than that, smaller changes, you know, more handwashing, having people stay away if they are symptomatic, spacing out seating arrangements, maybe doing, you know, some outdoor dinners. The more aggressive measures were not as popular. So, things like quarantining for a week or two, maybe taking a COVID test temperature checks, only maybe three or 4 percent of people are going to be doing that.”