COVID-19 reality: A skeptic’s story

“I think I got it at work, but there’s really no proof. Because, you know, my wife and I went shopping one day and stuff. We still wore our masks. We wore our masks everywhere. My wife works medical so believe me she’s on me about the masks too,” said Bosstel. “But there were a few people at work that got it. And I’m really blown away that I got it because I take care of myself. I’m not a smoker I barely drink. Yeah, I’m super healthy and it’s still got me.”