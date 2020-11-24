Don’t miss this: Jupiter, Saturn to appear as one for first time since 1623 in December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a number of cool, worthwhile and even must-see astronomical events each year. They range from meteor showers to comets zipping by and eclipses. This year, however, we will be treated to a special event that only happens every 20 years: the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
Just after sunset on the evening of December 21st, the two gas giants will nearly appear as one very bright shining entity in the twilight sky. That’s essentially what the term “great conjunction” means.
The two planets will separated by a distance of only 1/5th the diameter of a full moon. In the world of astronomy, that is exceptionally close.
They won’t get that close again until March of 2080!
What makes this year’s great conjunction even more special is the last time Jupiter and Saturn were this close was about 400 years ago back in 1623!
So if you had to ask us, we would say this astronomical spectacle -- especially in a year like 2020 -- is more than worth your time.
You don’t even have to wait until the winter solstice to see the conjunction; Jupiter and Saturn will get closer and closer each evening just after sunset from now through December 21st. Of course the absolute best viewing will come on December 21st when the great conjunction actually occurs.
You’ll want to head outside and look towards the western sky around and just after sunset -- roughly 4:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in Alabama.
You’ll be able to see a very bright object shining stronger than any star. That’s Jupiter. Immediately next to Jupiter will be another object steadily shining as bright as most stars. That would be Saturn.
In Alabama and other southern states you will be able to see the gas giants lighting up the western sky from sunset until about 90-110 minutes after the sun sets. They will be more than bright enough to see even when it’s not completely dark.
The longer you wait after sunset the lower on the horizon the planets will be in the western/southwestern sky. That means your ability to see them will diminish with each passing minute after sunset unless you’ve got a completely unobstructed view to the southwest.
So for those of you not in the Northwest, Midwest and Northeast, plan on venturing outside and looking low on the horizon in the western sky around and immediately after sunset.
