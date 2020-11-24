Funeral announced for former Rep. Holmes; flags to fly half-staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former state Rep. Alvin Holmes.
Graveside and burial service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Greenwood Cemetery. E.G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home is directing.
The family has requested no flowers. Instead, contributions may be made to Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Church or to one of these charities.
Holmes passed away on Saturday at age 81. He served 44 years in the Alabama Legislature, the longest in the state’s history. He was known as a fighter for civil rights.
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery. They will be flown at half-staff on Sunday from Holmes’ interment until sunset.
“I offer my sincere condolences and prayers to his family, friends and constituents of his beloved community,” Ivey said in a statement.
