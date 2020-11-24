Ivey: Alabama hits 3rd year of record foster care adoptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama reported a record number of foster care adoptions for the third year in a row.
According to the governor’s office, there were 814 foster care adoptions in fiscal 2020, which is an all-time record for the state. That is up from the previous year’s record of 731 adoptions.
“I am so proud that Alabama has set yet another record and placed so many children in permanent homes,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am so appreciative for the innovative work of our adoption professionals and the Department of Human Resources, during this unique time, to complete this record number of adoptions. Also, I sincerely thank our foster families, and most importantly, the forever families, for giving these children loving homes and for your sacrifice and love for our children.”
Ivey’s office says in fiscal 2020, 70.5% of children who left foster care went home to family members or a parent. Most children in the state’s foster care system return to their families, but there are still children that need adoptive families.
“This is a truly important milestone in a year that has seen many delays to finalizing adoptions, due to the pandemic. We are proud to have found permanency for these 814 children that deserve forever families,” said Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We could not have accomplished this milestone without our vital partners in the permanency and adoption process, especially the judges and adoptive parents. However, we must be mindful that the work is not done. We have hundreds of additional children that continue to wait for his or her permanent family. Our staff and others are working hard every day to give these children that needed permanency. There are no unwanted children, just unfound families.”
There are currently 468 children in Alabama’s foster care system who need permanent homes.
Ivey also proclaimed November 2020 as National Adoption Month in the state of Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.