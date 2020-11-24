MFR: Cause of storage structure fire under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a fire Monday night.
According to Assistant Fire Chief S. L. Cooper, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of James Avenue around 8:57 p.m. When they arrived they found a single-story detached structure with smoke and flames visible.
Cooper says the fire was contained to the structure, which has extensive damage. No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.