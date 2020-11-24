Parents with 3 adopted, 2 foster kids win Families of the Year Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Guidance Center of Alabama has been honoring families for more than 30 years through its Families of the Year Awards.
This year, COVID-19 may have changed how they handle their celebration but not their mission of choosing deserving families.
As we celebrate the season of giving, here is the story of one of those award-winning families. They are the McCarthys, a family built by love.
Making sure everyone is a part of the big picture is what makes the McCarthy family one of this year’s families of the year. Patrick and Katie Beth are the parents of three adopted boys. They are also foster parents for a 3-month-old little girl.
“God’s just really, really blessed us with being able to adopt and be able to add to our family that way. And anyway, we have just been super, super blessed by adoption, and we really are grateful that we were able to form our family that way,” said Katie Beth McCarthy.
“God had different plans. And those plans were way beyond anything I could imagine. And my boys are bright, they’re outgoing, they’re fun-loving, they have all the great characteristics that I lacked when I was younger,” said Patrick McCarthy.
The boys range in age from 10 to 17.
Miller and Keenan are both involved in sports, and Andre, who has special needs, is also a big part of the team. He serves as manager.
As a whole, church is also a big part of this family’s routine. Patrick serves as a deacon, and he Katie Beth lead a life group and Bible classes.
While it all seems normal, they know others will point out their differences, which they call their greatest strength.
“I would say just the fact that even though we’re all so different and looks and personalities that we all love each other just the same,” said Miller McCarthy.
A family with a unique perspective on life and a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.
If the name Patrick McCarthy sounds familiar, he’s the head baseball coach at Faulkner University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.