Suspect charged after Family Dollar employee robbed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after court records say an employee of a Family Dollar store in Montgomery was robbed.
Capt. Saba Coleman says Louventer Belser, 33, has been charged with first-degree robbery for an incident that took place Saturday.
Court records say the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at 210 West Fairview Avenue, the Family Dollar store’s location. The suspect was said to have pulled up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband to the employee while stealing items.
Coleman says Belser was identified as the suspect, taken into custody Sunday, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.