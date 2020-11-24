Suspect sought after Enterprise restaurant burglarized, destroyed in fire

Enterprise police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a restaurant before it went up in flames. (Source: Justin Ribeiro)
By WSFA Staff | November 24, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 3:30 PM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a restaurant before it went up in flames.

According to police, firefighters and officers were called to the Sante Fe Cattle Company early Tuesday morning. Video shows firefighters battling the blaze:

Santa Fe in Enterprise, AL

Posted by Justin Ribeiro on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

While there, detectives discovered the business was burglarized before the fire. Surveillance footage showed an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money.

Enterprise police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a restaurant before it went up in flames. (Source: Enterprise PD)
Enterprise police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a restaurant before it went up in flames. (Source: Enterprise PD)

Enterprise police say they are joining the Alabama State Fire Marshals office and conducting a criminal investigation for arson.

If you have any additional information regarding this crime to contact us at 334-347-2222 or leave us a tip at www.enterprisepd.com

