Suspect sought after Enterprise restaurant burglarized, destroyed in fire

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a restaurant before it went up in flames.
According to police, firefighters and officers were called to the Sante Fe Cattle Company early Tuesday morning. Video shows firefighters battling the blaze:
While there, detectives discovered the business was burglarized before the fire. Surveillance footage showed an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money.
Enterprise police say they are joining the Alabama State Fire Marshals office and conducting a criminal investigation for arson.
If you have any additional information regarding this crime to contact us at 334-347-2222 or leave us a tip at www.enterprisepd.com
