Today is dry, but rain chances are returning soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here we are just two days before Thanksgiving and less than a week from the start of December... that means we should expect cool afternoons, crisp nights and a lack of humidity, right? For today, that is absolutely true. We have been enjoying a mostly sunny sky, a light breeze and temperatures on either side of 70° at our warmest point. It really doesn’t get much better this time of year!