27-year-old killed in Macon County identified, 1 arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead Monday.
Sheriff Andre Brunson identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Daniels.
Brunson said Daniels’ death is being investigated as a homicide, and one person has been arrested.
The name of the suspect, details about how Daniels was killed or the location where he was killed haven’t been released.
Brunson said the State Bureau of Investigation and Notasulga police are assisting his office.
Brunson said other suspects are wanted in connection with the case.
