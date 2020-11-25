Alabama adds 2,453 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases had SARS-CoV-2 detected using a molecular amplification test. Cases classified as probable cases either had SARS-CoV-2 detected using an antigen test, were known to be in close contact to a COVID-19 case or to be part of an exposed group, or COVID-19 was listed on their death certificate as an underlying cause. If someone meets probable criteria 1 or 2 but has a negative molecular amplification test they are not a case.