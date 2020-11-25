Historic church’s first family wins Families of the Year Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family ties is not only a favorite TV show of the Waters family. It’s also how they describe their bond.
The Waters family is among this year’s winners of the Families of the Year Awards by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.
“And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what an honor to be thought of,” said Noelle Waters.
It was a nice surprise when the Waters family learned they were chosen as one of this year’s families of the year, but to those who know them, it was not a shock. The word family shows in everything they do.
“I was absolutely surprised. Because you know, we think highly of our family. Because we spend so much time together. And we we preach literally the importance of family to our children all the time. And so to for anybody to try to recognize and celebrate us as a family is a huge thing for me,” said Kenneth Waters.
The Waters are first family at the historic Hilliard Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Montgomery, where Catrina Waters is the pastor. While they serve the community through the church, they also serve outside the church as well by supporting their son Noah and their daughter Noelle during their activities.
“Well, one thing I think my parents do is prioritize family is always first. So whatever I’m doing, my sister’s doing, my parents do their best to be there to support us. That way we spend some time and still accomplish what we need to,” Noah Waters said.”
“And no matter what’s going on, we don’t figure it out. Sometimes we have to divide and conquer. But we get it done. If somebody is always there to make sure that they know they are loved and appreciated,” Catrina Waters said.
You can sum up the Waters family with one word: team. During the holiday season they’ll celebrate what they’re thankful for: a chance to persevere, move forward, and grateful for the time they can spend together.
