Millions of Americans to travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

“There’s kind of two safety categories to keep in mind this year if you’re traveling. Number one, your just your general travel safety, things like get your car checked out ahead of time, if you can, by a certified technician. If you don’t have time to do that, at least check your tire pressure, your fluid levels, check your wiper blades, anything like that, that you can check yourself that you can do just a few minutes is a good idea,” said Ingram. “And then, from a sort of a pandemic standpoint, you want to plan ahead a little bit, pack a lunch, grab some snacks so that maybe you don’t have to stop as often on the way. If you’re pumping gas, have something in the car that you can put between your hands and the gas pump handle, whether it’s rubber gloves or a Ziploc bag or plastic grocery bag, whatever it might be, to insulate you a little bit from handling that gas pump. And then, you know, continue the safety precautions that we’ve all been doing. Wash your hands frequently, have some hand sanitizer, wear your mask, maintain social distancing, all those things we’ve been doing, you still need to do those, even though it’s a holiday situation because the COVID virus is not going to care where you are or who’s around you, or the fact that it’s a holiday, so you still have to be careful.”