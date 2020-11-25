Missing child alert for Tallapoosa County teen canceled

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing child alert issued for a Tallapoosa County teen has been canceled.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a missing child alert was issued for 17-year-old Vivian “Addis” Tilley Wednesday Morning. Tilley was reportedly last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. at Miranda Cove in Jackson Gap.
The sheriff’s office later reported that Tilley had been located and was safe.
No details on where Tilley was located have been released.
