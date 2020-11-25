Montgomery Co. Health Department to host free drive-up flu vaccine clinics next month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Health Department will be holding three drive-up flu vaccine clinics next month.
The clinics are scheduled for:
- Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Metropolitan Church.
- Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Hilliard Chapel AME Zion Church, Parking Lot, 567.
- Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church.
Health department officials say no appointment is needed, and the vaccines are free and will be provided the those 19 and older.
Patients will be required to wear face masks. Patients are asked to wear short sleeve t-shirts.
According to the health department, this vaccine is not the high dose flu vaccine for people 65 and older.
“Getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family from potentially serious complications during influenza season. Among the vaccines’ benefits are reducing the risk of flu illness, doctors’ visits, hospitalization and even death,” health officials said in a release.
Flu symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Health officials said these symptoms are like COVID-19 symptoms and may make illnesses more difficult to diagnose or treat.
“Getting a flu vaccine will reduce the chances of possible misdiagnoses and of getting both diseases at the same time,” health officials said.
For more information, please call the Montgomery County Health Department at (334) 293-6400.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.