Montgomery Co. Health Department to offer 2 drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Health Department will be offering two drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics next week.
The testing clinics will be available on Monday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church and on Thursday, Dec. 3, from from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at 3108 Rosa L. Parks Ave.
The health department says the clinics are available to patients who meet the testing criteria. The criteria is:
- Persons with symptoms
- Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings and first responders with symptoms
- Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case by case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
To make an appointment, please call (334) 293-6499.
