NFL family gives out free Thanksgiving meals in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery native and NFL player is giving back to his community by giving away food.
On Wednesday, the family of Shaun Dion Hamilton handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals at Martha’s Place.
Hamilton wasn’t able to be there in person because his team, the Washington Football Team, has a game Thursday, but he was able to provide the food with his family handing it out.
“I’ve always been a guy who I love helping others and now that I’ve got to the stage where I’m at being a professional athlete, I always do whatever I can, you know, to making somebody else smile because I mean, I’ve been blessed, you know, so much to be able to play the game that I love,” Hamilton said.
“We thought about what’s going on right now with this COVID. A lot of the seniors, those in need are not able to come out and just celebrate with their families, so he wanted to do something so special, and I thought that was just a blessing,” said his mother Diane Hamilton.
Hamilton was set to donate 200 meals when a teammate, Thomas Davis Sr., said he would donate hundreds more, so a total of about 500 meals were given away.
