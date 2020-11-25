Pedestrian struck and killed in Montgomery Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday evening.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, around 6 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the area of Wetumpka Highway and Northern Boulevard.
When crews arrived, they found the pedestrian, Bernard Austin, 64, with fatal injuries. According to Coleman, Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation indicates that the GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Wetumpka Highway when the pedestrian went into the roadway and was hit, Coleman said. The driver of the Yukon was not injured.
No arrests have been made at this time, according to Coleman.
No further information could be released at this time as police continue to investigate the crash.
