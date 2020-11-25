Rain and storm chances finally return beginning later today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve finally reached the first day in what seems like forever with a chance of showers and thunderstorms! We’re well over 3″ below normal in the rainfall department for the month of November, so to say we need rain is an understatement.
A cold front will be pushing towards Alabama from the northwest. Ahead of this front it will be windy, mostly cloudy and increasingly humid with highs in the upper 70s.
By the afternoon hours we will see a chance of some scattered showers and few thunderstorms. That rain chance (40-50%) will continue into the evening and overnight as the front moves into Central Alabama.
Not everyone will see rain over the next 24 hours, but the chances are certainly there for scattered activity, especially the farther north and west you are from Montgomery.
The all-important forecast for Thanksgiving doesn’t look awful, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out (~30%) with the aforementioned cold front getting hung up across our region.
We are not expecting widespread coverage, an all-day rain or severe weather by any means. And many models keep us entirely dry. It’ll come down to exactly where the cold front stalls out, but for now it looks like the best chance of a few showers will be in South Alabama.
Thanksgiving evening and night have a decent shot at being dry for many of us. Most of Black Friday also looks rather quiet ahead of our next shot at rain for Friday evening and night.
If you’ve got any plans for shopping or running errands on Friday, we suggest doing it before 5 p.m. Beyond that we will watch an area of rain and a few rumbles of thunder move in from the west-southwest.
That round of rain likely ends Saturday morning. The latest round of forecast models is now suggesting most of us stay entirely dry on Saturday beyond 10 a.m. or so. That seems feasible as we will be between Friday night’s system and the one behind it set to impact Alabama on Sunday.
That is the one we are watching the closest as widespread rain, a few thunderstorms and perhaps a low-end severe weather threat are expected to impact the region. Right now it appears as though all day Sunday, Sunday night and maybe early Monday morning will be very wet.
When the rain chances are over with by Monday morning, most of the region will have picked up a hefty 2-3″ of much-needed rainfall. However, with it coming in several different “waves,” any flooding concerns are very minor at worst.
How about temperatures?!
Well...they will generally be in the 70s during the afternoon and mid-50s to low-60s at night through Sunday. However, come this weekend it’s looking more likely that we stay in the middle to upper 60s for highs. The lack of crisp nights will be courtesy of higher humidity levels preventing temperatures from falling much at night.
That changes BIG-TIME heading into next week. As Sunday’s large storm system departs, it will allow the coldest air mass of the season to filter into the Deep South. That means highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s and lows well down in the 30s!
