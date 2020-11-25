Suspects sought in multiple business burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two business burglaries in Ramer and Pike Road.
Investigators say the first was at a gas station in the 29000 block of Troy Highway in Ramer. According to investigators, two Black males made unlawful entry shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. They allegedly took cash, cigarettes and cigars, then fled in a silver vehicle northbound on Troy Highway. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
Investigators say the same suspects unlawfully entered a second gas station in the 6500 block of Troy Highway in Pike Road. They took cash and damaged the door, according to investigators.
They are also suspected of committing a business burglary in Troy.
Anyone who can help identify or find these men is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
