Suspects sought in multiple business burglaries
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says this person was involved in a business burglary. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | November 25, 2020 at 8:24 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 8:43 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two business burglaries in Ramer and Pike Road.

Investigators say the first was at a gas station in the 29000 block of Troy Highway in Ramer. According to investigators, two Black males made unlawful entry shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. They allegedly took cash, cigarettes and cigars, then fled in a silver vehicle northbound on Troy Highway. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

Investigators say the same suspects unlawfully entered a second gas station in the 6500 block of Troy Highway in Pike Road. They took cash and damaged the door, according to investigators.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says these two fled a burglary scene in this vehicle. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

They are also suspected of committing a business burglary in Troy.

Anyone who can help identify or find these men is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

