Thanksgiving forecast starts cloudy, but could end sunny for some

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Thanksgiving! While the vast majority of our area is waking up to overcast, mild and muggy conditions, there is a bit of rain on radar to start our day. Thankfully, coverage right now is low, but if you are under this line of showers and storm activity it is impactful. So how long does it last, and how could it influence your holiday plans?
The all-important forecast for Thanksgiving doesn’t look awful, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out (~30%) as yesterday’s cold front is getting hung up across our region; as of this morning, most of our east central counties are seeing wet weather along with a small sliver of southwestern Alabama.
We are not expecting widespread coverage, an all-day rain or severe weather by any means. Thankfully, this boundary shows signs of not hanging out forever... so while the first few hours of the day could be wet for some, it does not rain on everyone today!
Thanksgiving evening and night have a decent shot at being dry for many of us; most of Black Friday also looks rather quiet ahead of our next shot at rain for Friday evening and night. We will watch an area of rain and a few rumbles of thunder move in from the west-southwest; that round of rain likely ends Saturday morning.
The latest round of forecast models is now suggesting most of us stay entirely dry on Saturday, and that seems feasible as we will be between Friday night’s system and the one behind it set to impact Alabama on Sunday.
That is the one we are watching the closest as widespread rain, a few thunderstorms and perhaps a low-end severe weather threat are expected to impact the region. Right now it appears as though all day Sunday, Sunday night and maybe early Monday morning will be very wet.
When the rain chances are over with by Monday morning, most of the region will have picked up a hefty 2-3″ of much-needed rainfall. However, with it coming in several different “waves,” any flooding concerns are very minor at worst.
How about temperatures?!
Well...they will generally be in the 70s during the afternoon and mid-50s to low-60s at night through Sunday. However, come this weekend it’s looking more likely that we stay in the middle to upper 60s for highs. The lack of crisp nights will be courtesy of higher humidity levels preventing temperatures from falling much at night.
That changes into next week. As Sunday’s large storm system departs, it will allow the coldest air mass of the season to filter into the Deep South; that means highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s and lows well down in the 20s!
