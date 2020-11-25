Troy men’s basketball season opener against Middle Georgia State canceled

Troy men’s basketball season opener against Middle Georgia State canceled
The Troy men’s basketball program said the season opener against Middle Georgia State has been canceled. (Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA Staff | November 25, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:27 PM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy men’s basketball program said the season opener against Middle Georgia State has been canceled. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Troy Athletics, the reason for the cancelation was due to “COVID-19 protocols within the Middle Georgia State program.”

Troy said they will work to add an additional non-conference

The Trojans will now open their season against Western Carolina on Friday at noon at the Mako Medical Classic hosted by UNC Asheville.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.