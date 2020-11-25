2 of 3 victims identified in Troy Highway fatal crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the identity of two of the three victims of a fatal crash on Troy Highway.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Quintarian Turner, 22, and Vernicia McClendon, 29, both of Montgomery, were the victims in the fatal crash which took place on Nov. 16.
The identity of the third victim is being withheld pending the official identification and notification of next of kin.
Coleman says the crash happened at the intersection of Troy Highway and Perimeter Parkway.
An initial investigation indicated a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Troy Highway, attempting to make a left turn onto Perimeter Parkway. A Jeep, in which Turner, McClendon, and the unidentified victim were passengers, was traveling southbound on Troy Highway when it collided with the Freightliner.
No charges are anticipated, Coleman added. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Turner, McClendon, and the unidentified victim are the 20th, 21st and 22nd traffic fatalities for the capital city in 2020.
