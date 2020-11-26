Salvation Army delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Volunteers with the Montgomery area Salvation army were up bright and early preparing and delivering food to residences and nursing homes. Volunteers showed up at 6 a.m. to prepare food.
Meals were donated from several different organizations.
Lead cook Gwen Davis says it’s a blessing and a good feeling to help.
“We’re here today to celebrate Thanksgiving. Meaning that we started about six o’clock this morning with the volunteers coming out to help plate up the plates. And, they also helped deliver plates to different nursing homes and houses this morning. It’s a blessing, and that’s a good feeling. When you when you share it, you can it all ties in with love in that’s what we need in everybody given love coming out to help, volunteer just a drop out place just to be here and help serve the people. That’s a blessing,” said Davis
Volunteer Darius Howard kept the tradition to give back going. It was his fourth year volunteering.
“Thanksgiving about giving thanks. So, I wanted to give support to those that don’t all have a family. So I came out doing, you know, volunteer. This my fourth year. So I just keep the tradition going. I’m thankful for all I have. So that’s why I came out, to give thanks to those that don’t have it,” said Howard
Volunteers Frank and Amy Maggard moved to the area in June. They said it was important to get out and give back.
“I think biggest reason is I think we’re blessed and I think it’s really important to pass the blessing on. We just moved here in June and I think it’s you know, kind of important to us to connect with the community and meet people and and kind of get to know the area better,” Frank said.
“We’re not fortunate enough to be with our families this year. And so this is a good opportunity to get out and help give back to our new community,” Amy said.
