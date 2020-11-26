Scattered showers, storms return Friday with plenty of rain Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving wound up being pretty nice for a good portion of the region as a front pushed into the southeastern part of Alabama. That front will remain draped across far southern Alabama tonight.
That could fuel some showers and perhaps a couple thunderstorms tonight into the morning hours of Black Friday. Those chances (40-50%) are highest in southern Alabama. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s north to the lower 50s around Montgomery to the 60s in the Wiregrass.
Friday will again be above normal in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The front mentioned above will lift northward as a weak area of low pressure rides along it from the west. The result will be increasing shower and thunderstorm chances through the day.
The best chance of rain comes after 2 p.m. from west to east. No severe weather is expected, nor will it rain all day or night Friday.
Forecast models are continuing to suggest we stay entirely dry on Saturday after a slight shower chance early in the morning. Don’t expect to see any sun, though, as skies will be gray. High temperatures will be a tad bit cooler in the upper 60s.
The system to follow Saturday’s dry weather arrives Sunday morning. That one will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Sunday looks like a great day to spend indoors.
Between Friday’s rain and Sunday’s rain, most of the region will have picked up a solid 1-3″ of much-needed rainfall. However, with it coming over a 3-day span, any flooding concerns are very minor at worst.
How about temperatures?
Well...they will be in the 70s Friday, the upper 60s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday. It will be pretty humid for late November standards through the weekend as well.
However, BIG changes are on the way next week. As Sunday’s large storm system departs, it will allow the coldest air mass of the season to filter into the Deep South. That means highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s and lows several degrees below freezing next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday!
